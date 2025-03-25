Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Strong Financial Results for 2024 with Significant Revenue Growth and Profitability Recovery

Viomi Technology reported significant revenue growth and a net income increase for 2024, following a strategic reorganization.

Quiver AI Summary

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, a leading provider of home water solutions in China, reported significant financial growth for the second half and full year of 2024. The company's net revenues rose by 42.8% to RMB1,282.4 million (approximately US$175.7 million) for the second half, with a net income of RMB56.8 million (US$7.8 million), reversing a loss from the previous year. For the full year, net revenues increased by 29.3% to RMB2,119.0 million (US$290.3 million), with net income reaching RMB62.3 million (US$8.5 million). This growth followed a strategic reorganization that focused on core home water solutions, which saw significant demand increase. Viomi's CEO highlighted plans to continue expanding further into international markets and enhancing product innovation driven by AI technology. The company aims to capitalize on the growing need for safe drinking water and boost its sustainability initiatives.

Potential Positives

Net revenues for the second half of 2024 reached RMB1,282.4 million (US$175.7 million), an increase of 42.8% compared to the same period in 2023, showcasing strong growth momentum.

Viomi reported a net income of RMB62.3 million (US$8.5 million) for the full year 2024, reversing a net loss of RMB89.3 million in 2023, indicating improved profitability.

The company experienced a significant 39.0% year-over-year growth in revenues from home water systems, highlighting strong demand and expansion in this core business segment.

Viomi successfully completed a strategic reorganization in August 2024 aimed at enhancing its operational efficiency and focusing on its strengths in home water solutions, thus positioning the company for sustainable growth moving forward.

Potential Negatives

Revenues from consumables decreased by 14.5% year over year, indicating a potential decline in a critical segment of the business.

The gross margin decreased to 25.9% from 31.9% year over year, which suggests reduced profitability due to a shift in product mix towards lower-margin items.

Income from operations declined by 9.1% compared to the same period last year, reflecting challenges in maintaining operational efficiency despite overall revenue growth.

FAQ

What were Viomi's net revenues for the full year 2024?

Viomi's net revenues for the full year 2024 reached RMB2,119.0 million (US$290.3 million), a 29.3% increase from 2023.

How did Viomi's net income change in 2024?

Viomi reported a net income of RMB62.3 million (US$8.5 million) in 2024, reversing a net loss of RMB89.3 million in 2023.

What is the focus of Viomi's strategic reorganization?

The strategic reorganization focused on enhancing Viomi's core home water solutions, improving operational efficiency, and supporting sustainable growth.

What innovations does Viomi offer in home water solutions?

Viomi offers innovative features like AI diagnostics, real-time water quality monitoring, and smart filter replacement reminders in its water solutions.

How is Viomi expanding its market presence?

Viomi plans to strengthen its domestic market through trade-in incentives and aims for international expansion in key markets such as North America.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VIOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $VIOT stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GUANGZHOU, China, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading technology company for home water solutions in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second half and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Second Half 2024 Financial Highlights







1













Net revenues







2





reached RMB1,282.4 million (US$175.7 million), an increase of 42.8% from RMB897.9 million for the same period of 2023.



reached RMB1,282.4 million (US$175.7 million), an increase of 42.8% from RMB897.9 million for the same period of 2023.





Net income



was RMB56.8 million (US$7.8 million), compared to a net loss of RMB32.0 million for the same period of 2023.









Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights











Net revenues



were RMB2,119.0 million (US$290.3 million), an increase of 29.3% from RMB1,638.7 million for 2023.



were RMB2,119.0 million (US$290.3 million), an increase of 29.3% from RMB1,638.7 million for 2023.





Net income



was RMB62.3 million (US$8.5 million), compared to a net loss of RMB89.3 million for 2023.







____________________







1



In August 2024, Viomi completed a strategic reorganization, divesting the Company’s IoT@Home portfolio products, excluding range hoods, gas stoves, and water heaters (the “Divested Business”). As a result, the Divested Business has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reported as discontinued operations in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release are presented based on continuing operations, unless specifically stated otherwise.







2



Starting from the second half of 2024, the Company has reclassified its revenue streams into three categories to better reflect the Company’s strategies and business focus: (i) home water systems, which include revenues from smart water purification products, water heaters, water kettles, water quality meters, and other related businesses; (ii) consumables, which include revenues from various water filters designed for the smart water purifiers; and (iii) kitchen appliances and others, which include revenues from range hoods, gas stoves, and other small appliances, as well as installation services for Viomi’s products.





Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder and CEO of Viomi, commented: “The successful completion of our business reorganization in August marked a pivotal milestone for Viomi, enabling us to sharpen our focus on our core home water solutions. This strategic shift has driven our strong performance in 2024, with full-year net revenues reaching RMB2.1 billion and income from operations totaling RMB156.3 million, both exceeding our previous guidance. Revenues from home water systems grew by 39.0% year over year, significantly fueling our overall business expansion. Additionally, we enhanced our operational efficiency, achieving a net income of RMB62.3 million, reversing the losses reported in 2022 and 2023. As we move forward, Viomi is back on a fast track to high-quality growth and is well-positioned to seize new opportunities in the market.”





“With growing public awareness of the importance of healthy drinking water and supportive policies fostering product innovations, the home water purification market presents huge opportunities. Leveraging over a decade of deep expertise in the water purification industry, Viomi remains committed to continuous product innovation and aims to redefine home water purification through AI technology. Our comprehensive product portfolio ranges from Point-of-Use RO series, such as under-the-sink and installation-free products, to whole-house softening and purification solutions. Advanced features such as natural mineral water infusion, instant heating and cooling, and ice making, empower users with real-time water quality monitoring, proactive filter replacement reminders, and seamless one-click reordering through our app. Furthermore, our intelligent self-cleaning water circuit technology, supported by AI diagnostics, greatly extends filter lifespan and reduces usage costs, enhancing both efficiency and sustainability. By addressing a wide range of household water usage scenarios and catering to diverse drinking water needs across theglobal market Viomi provides a smarter, more reliable, and efficient water purification experience for consumers worldwide.”





“Our August 2024 business reorganization swiftly streamlined our organization, comprehensively improved our operational efficiency, and sharpened our focus on home water solutions, leveraging our core strengths to drive sustainable growth. We established the Integrated Product Marketing System (IPMS), which unifies our product, channel, and brand strategies under a cohesive marketing framework. By prioritizing consumer experience and aligning resources with market demand, we have strengthened Viomi’s brand awareness and expanded our market share in the water purification industry.”





“In the domestic market, Viomi leads the healthy mineral water trend. The first half of 2024 saw the launch of the Viomi Kunlun Mineral AI Water Purifier, integrating advanced AI technology to optimize the purification process. Featuring an innovative AI-powered mineralizing filter technology, it ensures the sustained release of beneficial minerals. This produces purified water with a mineral composition closely resembling natural mineral water, providing our users with fresh, mineral-rich water at home. During the 2024 Double 11 Shopping Festival, our AI water purifier ranked fourth, fifth, and ninth on the brand leaderboards of the Douyin, Pinduoduo, and Tmall platforms, respectively, further reinforcing our brand influence.”





“In North America, we introduced the Vortex series of under-the-sink RO water purifiers, designed for users who value convenience and efficiency. Its self-installation feature has been well-received, with over 80% of users reporting a smooth installation process averaging only 20 minutes. The Vortex’s tankless design and DIY filter replacement can greatly save space and time for users. A three-to-one wastewater ratio and four-year long-lasting filter lifespan enhance filtration efficiency, reduce water waste, and lower maintenance costs, delivering a superior user experience. This product made a strong international debut on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform on November 5, 2024, surpassing its funding goal on the first day with 168 backers contributing over 1,200% of the target. Following this success, the Vortex series officially commenced sales on Amazon in the U.S. on December 16, 2024, receiving high recognition and positive feedback with strong customer demand. To further solidify our presence in theglobal market Viomi participated for the first time in CES 2025 in Las Vegas in January 2025. Our intelligent home water solutions garnered widespread recognition from industry experts and attendees, reinforcing Viomi’s reputation as a smart home water solutions innovator.”





“Viomi’s ‘Water Purifier Gigafactory’ is fundamental to our manufacturing and technology development capabilities, featuring a highly integrated industrial chain and highly automated production lines. With 100% in-house manufacturing and a fully traceable quality control system for core components, we maximize economies of scale. To strengthen innovation, we have established two major laboratory systems focused on advanced technology research and product compliance and reliability. These laboratories meet the stringent testing standards of various global markets, allowing us to rapidly adapt to evolving and diversified market demands while maintaining consistent and reliable product performance. As of today, Viomi has filed nearly 1,800 global patent applications, significantly outpacing the industry average. Looking forward, powered by the dual engines of advanced manufacturing and continuous innovation, we are well-positioned to further elevate our competitive edge in the water purification industry.”





“Viomi is embarking on a new chapter as we move into 2025, guided by our vision of ‘Global Water’ and our commitment to providing fresh, healthy water to users worldwide. To achieve this, we will focus on four key strategic initiatives: First, we will strengthen our domestic market presence through ‘trade-in’ policy incentives and advancements in AI technology to accelerate product innovation, meeting consumers’ growing demand for an enhanced lifestyle. Second, we will drive international market expansion, further penetrating key markets such as North America and Southeast Asia. Through region-specific product development and enhanced brand positioning, we aim to elevate Viomi’s international market visibility. Third, we will continue to fortify our water purification product portfolio, maintaining an unwavering commitment to research and development. By leading industry innovation, we strive to provide smarter, healthier water purification solutions for customers worldwide. Fourth, we will continue to deepen collaborations with our strategic partners, maximizing the advantages of the ‘Water Purification Gigafactory’ to scale our advantages. This will enable us to achieve synergy in growth and profitability, ultimately creating long-term value for both our customers and shareholders,” Mr. Chen concluded.







Second Half 2024 Financial Results











REVENUES









Net revenues were RMB1,282.4 million (US$175.7 million), an increase of 42.8% from RMB897.9 million for the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the growth in the home water systems.









Home water systems





.







3





Revenues from home water systems were RMB925.7 million (US$126.8 million), an increase of 58.2% from RMB585.2 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to the increased demand of the home water system products.











Consumables.







4





Revenues from consumables were RMB136.7 million (US$18.7 million), a decrease of 24.6% from RMB181.2 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to the decreased sales of water purifier filters sold to Xiaomi, partially offset by an increase in demand for the Viomi-branded filters.











Kitchen appliances and others.







5





Revenues from kitchen appliances and others were RMB220.0 million (US$30.1 million), an increase of 67.2% from RMB131.5 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to increased sales of kitchen appliances to Xiaomi.











____________________







3



“Home water systems” include revenues from smart water purification products, water heaters, water kettles, water quality meters, among others.







4



“Consumables” include revenues from a range of water filters for smart water purifiers.







5



“Kitchen appliances and others” include revenues from range hoods, gas stoves and other small appliances, as well as installation services for Viomi-branded products.









GROSS PROFIT









Gross profit was RMB289.5 million (US$39.7 million), compared to RMB294.5 million for the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 22.6%, compared to 32.8% for the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a change in product mix during the transition period, resulting from the increased revenue contribution of low gross margin products.









OPERATING EXPENSES









Total operating expenses were RMB221.5 million (US$30.4 million), an increase of 6.1% from RMB208.8 million for the same period of 2023, due to higher personnel expenses during the strategic transition period, as well as the increased inputs on product promotion.







Research and development expenses



were RMB67.7 million (US$9.3 million), a decrease of 9.9% from RMB75.1 million for the same period of 2023, mainly due to lower depreciation and amortization expenses and personnel expenses, partially offset by increased share-based compensation expenses.







Selling and marketing expenses



were RMB114.6 million (US$15.7 million), an increase of 9.6% from RMB104.6 million for the same period of 2023, mainly due to higher online promotion fees.







General and administrative expenses



were RMB39.3 million (US$5.4 million), an increase of 34.8% from RMB29.1 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to higher management personnel expenses, partially offset by a decrease in estimated allowance for accounts and notes receivables.









INCOME FROM OPERATIONS









Income from operations was RMB83.8 million (US$11.5 million), a decrease of 9.1% from RMB92.2 million for the same period of 2023.





Non-GAAP operating income



6



was RMB89.7 million (US$12.3 million), a decrease of 1.5% from RMB91.1 million for the same period of 2023.





____________________







6



“Non-GAAP operating income” is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” included in this press release.









NET INCOME (LOSS)









Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB57.4 million (US$7.9 million), compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company of RMB29.7 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to the strategic reorganization that involved divesting certain historically loss-making IoT@Home businesses and focusing on more advantageous home water solutions businesses to enhance profitability.





Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders



7



of the Company was RMB63.3 million (US$8.7 million), compared to a net loss of RMB30.9 million for the same period of 2023.





____________________







7



“Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company” is defined as net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” included in this press release.









BALANCE SHEET









As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,026.2 million (US$140.6 million), restricted cash of RMB141.3 million (US$19.4 million), short-term deposits of RMB115.0 million (US$15.8 million), and short-term investments of RMB72.5 million (US$9.9 million), compared to RMB206.4 million, RMB18.9 million, RMB177.3 million, and RMB18.5 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.







Full Year 2024 Financial Results











REVENUES









Net revenues were RMB2,119.0 million (US$290.3 million), an increase of 29.3% from RMB1,638.7 million for 2023.









Home Water Systems



. Revenues from home water systems were RMB1,498.4 million (US$205.3 million), an increase of 39.0% from RMB1,077.9 million for 2023.











Consumables.



Revenues from consumables were RMB277.7 million (US$38.0 million), a decrease of 14.5% from RMB324.7 million for 2023.











Kitchen appliances and others.



Revenues from kitchen appliances and others were RMB342.9 million (US$47.0 million), an increase of 45.2% from RMB236.1 million for 2023.















GROSS PROFIT









Gross profit was RMB548.7 million (US$75.2 million), compared to RMB522.0 million for 2023. Gross margin was 25.9%, compared to 31.9% for 2023.









OPERATING EXPENSES









Total operating expenses were RMB424.9 million (US$58.2 million), an increase of 1.0% from RMB420.8 million for 2023.







Research and development expenses



were RMB142.9 million (US$19.6 million), a decrease of 4.0% from RMB148.9 million for 2023.







Selling and marketing expenses



were RMB211.2 million (US$28.9 million), a decrease of 1.6% from RMB214.6 million for 2023.







General and administrative expenses



were RMB70.8 million (US$9.7 million), an increase of 23.5% from RMB57.3 million for 2023.









INCOME FROM OPERATIONS









Income from operations was RMB156.3 million (US$21.4 million), an increase of 42.0% from RMB110.1 million for 2023.





Non-GAAP operating income was RMB172.8 million (US$23.7 million), an increase of 56.8% from RMB110.2 million for 2023.









NET INCOME (LOSS)









Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB63.4 million (US$8.7 million), compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company of RMB84.7 million for 2023.





Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB79.9 million (US$10.9 million), compared to a net loss of RMB84.6 million for 2023.







Conference Call







The Company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 25, 2025) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts.





For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time.





Registration link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI15cd367c76a848efb1e451fe46778af3







Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the provided number, enter your PIN, and you will join the conference.









Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



http://ir.viomi.com



. An archived replay will remain available for 12 months following the live session.







About Viomi Technology







Viomi’s mission is “AI for Better Water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.





As an industry-leading technology company in home water systems, Viomi has developed a distinctive “Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading “Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.viomi.com



.







Use of Non-GAAP Measures







The Company uses non-GAAP operating income/(loss), non-GAAP net income/(loss), and non-GAAP net income income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) is income/(loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) is net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company is net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. The non-GAAP adjustments do not have any tax impact as share-based compensation expenses are non-deductible for income tax purposes.





The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges, and these measures provide useful information about the Company’s operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.





Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternative to income from operations, net income, or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data. We encourage investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included at the end of this press release.







Exchange Rate







The Company’s business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi (“RMB”). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on for December 31, 2024, or at any other rate.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the estimated revenue and income from operations from the Continuing Businesses, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Viomi’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Viomi may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to Fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company’s brand; trends and competition in global IoT-enabled smart home market; development and commercialization of new products, services and technologies; governmental policies and relevant regulatory environment relating to the Company’s industry and/or aspects of the business operations and general economic conditions in China and around the globe, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







In China:





Viomi Technology Co., Ltd





Claire Ji





E-mail:



ir@viomi.com.cn







Piacente Financial Communications





Hui Fan





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



viomi@tpg-ir.com







In the United States:





Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



viomi@tpg-ir.com













VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



























As of December 31,













As of December 31,





















2023













2024













2024



















RMB









RMB









US$

















(Restated)



























Assets





































Current assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









206,405









1,026,188









140,587









Restricted cash









18,922









141,292









19,357









Short-term deposits









177,268









115,014









15,757









Short-term investments









18,505









72,500









9,932









Accounts and notes receivable from third parties









36,836









24,105









3,302









Accounts receivable from a related party









4,365









591,221









80,997









Other receivables from related parties









100









11,234









1,539









Inventories









157,303









112,325









15,388









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









101,319









71,363









9,777









Assets held for sale - current portion









1,561,679









-









-











































Total current assets













2,282,702













2,165,242













296,636













































Non-current assets



































Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets









10,535









18,053









2,473









Property, plant and equipment, net









307,226









315,309









43,197









Deferred tax assets









4,925









9,698









1,329









Intangible assets, net









10,901









8,524









1,168









Right-of-use assets, net









4,959









3,382









463









Land use rights, net









59,177









57,904









7,933









Long-term investment









3,538









7,588









1,040









Assets held for sale - non-current portion









70,425









-









-











































Total non-current assets













471,686













420,458













57,603













































Total assets













2,754,388













2,585,700













354,239













































Liabilities and shareholders’ equity





































Current liabilities



































Accounts and notes payable









317,454









772,151









105,784









Advances from customers









29,833









11,537









1,581









Amount due to related parties









3,444









835









114









Accrued expenses and other liabilities









170,814









168,127









23,033









Short-term borrowing









-









50,000









6,850









Income tax payables









1,648









9,736









1,334









Lease liabilities due within one year









2,387









2,037









279









Long-term borrowing due within one year









28,029









29,300









4,014









Liabilities held for sale - current portion









712,962









-









-











Total current liabilities













1,266,571













1,043,723













142,989













































Non-current liabilities



































Accrued expenses and other liabilities – non-current portion









-









14,492









1,985









Long-term borrowing









128,701









75,945









10,404









Lease liabilities









2,713









1,783









244









Liabilities held for sale – non-current portion









12,766









-









-











Total non-current liabilities













144,180













92,220













12,633













































Total liabilities













1,410,751













1,135,943













155,622





























































VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)







(All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



























As of December 31,













As of December 31,





















2023













2024













2024



















RMB









RMB









US$

















(Restated)



























































Shareholders’ equity



































Class A Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 4,800,000,000 shares authorized; 101,902,544 and 101,858,572 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









6













6













1













Class B Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 102,764,550 and 102,764,550 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









6













6













1













Treasury stock









(81,143





)









(85,426





)









(11,703





)









Additional paid-in capital









1,353,634













1,374,451













188,299













Retained earnings









89,711













153,125













20,978













Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income









(14,328





)









2,279













313















































Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company













1,347,886

















1,444,441

















197,889















































Non-controlling interests









(4,249





)









5,316













728















































Total shareholders’ equity













1,343,637

















1,449,757

















198,617

















































Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













2,754,388

















2,585,700

















354,239









































































VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF









COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







(All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)























Six Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December





31, 2023









December





31, 2024









December





31, 2024













December





31, 2023









December





31, 2024









December





31, 2024















RMB





RMB





US$









RMB





RMB





US$













(Restated)

















(Restated)























































Net revenues:







































A related party





734,880









1,146,448









157,063













1,292,880









1,819,098









249,215













Third parties





163,038









135,910









18,620













345,856









299,884









41,084















Total net revenues







897,918









1,282,358









175,683













1,638,736









2,118,982









290,299

















































Cost of revenues





(603,423





)





(992,863





)





(136,022





)









(1,116,720





)





(1,570,276





)





(215,126





)















































Gross profit







294,495









289,495









39,661













522,016









548,706









75,173



















































Operating expenses







































Research and development expenses





(75,081





)





(67,682





)





(9,272





)









(148,879





)





(142,884





)





(19,575





)









Selling and marketing expenses





(104,551





)





(114,563





)





(15,695





)









(214,610





)





(211,173





)





(28,931





)









General and administrative expenses





(29,147





)





(39,301





)





(5,384





)









(57,346





)





(70,807





)





(9,701





)















































Total operating expenses







(208,779





)





(221,546





)





(30,351





)









(420,835





)





(424,864





)





(58,207





)













































Other income, net





6,496









15,872









2,174













8,887









32,492









4,451



















































Income from operations







92,212









83,821









11,484













110,068









156,334









21,417

















































Interest income (loss) and short-term investment income (loss), net





2,733









(4,013





)





(550





)









16,831









5,264









721













Other non-operating income





1,325









-









-













3,164









-









-



















































Income before income tax expenses







96,270









79,808









10,934













130,063









161,598









22,138

















































Income tax expense





(10,058





)





(8,353





)





(1,144





)









(13,588





)





(16,913





)





(2,317





)















































Net income from continuing operations







86,212









71,455









9,790













116,475









144,685









19,821



















































Net loss from discontinued operations







(118,261





)





(14,680





)





(2,011





)









(205,808





)





(82,341





)





(11,281





)















































Net (loss) income







(32,049





)





56,775









7,779













(89,333





)





62,344









8,540

















































Less: Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders





(2,301





)





(656





)





(90





)









(4,659





)





(1,070





)





(147





)















































Net





(loss)





income





attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company







(29,748





)





57,431









7,869













(84,674





)





63,414









8,687



















































Including





：









































Net income from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company







86,357









71,258









9,762













116,768









144,364









19,778















Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company







(116,105





)





(13,827





)





(1,893





)









(201,442





)





(80,950





)





(11,091





)



















































































VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF









COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)







(All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)























Six Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December





31, 2023









December





31, 2024









December





31, 2024













December





31, 2023









December





31, 2024









December





31, 2024















RMB





RMB





US$









RMB





RMB





US$













(Restated)

















(Restated)























































Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company







(29,748





)





57,431









7,869













(84,674





)





63,414









8,687

















































Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:





































Foreign currency translation adjustment





(13,119





)





8,959









1,227













10,007









16,607









2,275



















































Total comprehensive





(loss)





income





attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company







(42,867





)





66,390









9,096













(74,667





)





80,021









10,962



















































Net (loss) income per ADS







*









































-Basic





(0.43





)





0.84









0.12













(1.23





)





0.93









0.13













Continuing Operations





1.26









1.04









0.14













1.70









2.11









0.29













Discontinued Operations





(1.69





)





(0.20





)





(0.02





)









(2.93





)





(1.18





)





(0.16





)









-Diluted





(0.43





)





0.83









0.11













(1.22





)





0.92









0.13













Continuing Operations





1.25









1.03









0.14













1.69









2.10









0.29













Discontinued Operations





(1.68





)





(0.20





)





(0.03





)









(2.91





)





(1.18





)





(0.16





)













































Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net (loss) income per ADS





































-Basic





































Continuing Operations





68,632,052









68,301,401









68,301,401













68,786,862









68,273,154









68,273,154













Discontinued Operations





68,632,052









68,301,401









68,301,401













68,786,862









68,273,154









68,273,154













-Diluted





































Continuing Operations





69,020,191









68,988,933









68,988,933













69,213,748









68,907,531









68,907,531













Discontinued Operations





69,020,191









68,988,933









68,988,933













69,213,748









68,907,531









68,907,531



















































Net (loss) income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company







































-Basic





(0.14





)





0.28









0.04













(0.41





)





0.31









0.04













Continuing Operations





0.42









0.35









0.05













0.57









0.70









0.10













Discontinued Operations





(0.56





)





(0.07





)





(0.01





)









(0.98





)





(0.39





)





(0.06





)









-Diluted





(0.14





)





0.28









0.04













(0.41





)





0.31









0.04













Continuing Operations





0.42









0.34









0.05













0.56









0.70









0.10













Discontinued Operations





(0.56





)





(0.06





)





(0.01





)









(0.97





)





(0.39





)





(0.06





)













































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net (loss) income per share





































-Basic





































Continuing Operations





205,896,157









204,904,204









204,904,204













206,360,586









204,819,461









204,819,461













Discontinued Operations





205,896,157









204,904,204









204,904,204













206,360,586









204,819,461









204,819,461













-Diluted





































Continuing Operations





207,060,572









206,966,800









206,966,800













207,641,243









206,722,592









206,722,592













Discontinued Operations





207,060,572









206,966,800









206,966,800













207,641,243









206,722,592









206,722,592

















































*Each ADS represents 3 ordinary shares.

















































(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in operating expenses as follows:























Six Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December





31, 2023









December





31, 2024









December





31, 2024













December





31, 2023









December





31, 2024









December





31, 2024















RMB





RMB





US$









RMB





RMB





US$













(Restated)

















(Restated)





















































General and administrative expenses





378









2,269





311









1,551









4,579





627









Research and development expenses





(10





)





2,613





358









121









8,151





1,117









Selling and marketing expenses





(1,522





)





1,018





139









(1,566





)





3,720





510



































































VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD









RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS







(All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



































Six Months Ended













Twelve





Months Ended

















December





31, 2023









December





31, 2024









December









31, 2024













December





31,





2023









December





31,





2024









December





31,





2024















RMB





RMB





US$









RMB





RMB





US$









Income from operations





92,212









83,821









11,484













110,068









156,334









21,417













Share-based compensation expenses





(1,154





)





5,900









808













106









16,450









2,254



















































Non-GAAP operating income







91,058









89,721









12,292













110,174









172,784









23,671

















































Net (loss) income





(32,049





)





56,775









7,779













(89,333





)





62,344









8,540













Share-based compensation expenses





(1,154





)





5,900









808













106









16,450









2,254



















































Non-GAAP net (loss) income







(33,203





)





62,675









8,587













(89,227





)





78,794









10,794

















































Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company





(29,748





)





57,431









7,869













(84,674





)





63,414









8,687













Share-based compensation expenses





(1,154





)





5,900









808













106









16,450









2,254



















































Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company







(30,902





)





63,331









8,677













(84,568





)





79,864









10,941



















































Non-GAAP net (loss) income per ADS







































-Basic





(0.45





)





0.93









0.13













(1.23





)





1.17









0.16













Continuing Operations





1.24









1.13









0.15













1.70









2.35









0.32













Discontinued Operations





(1.69





)





(0.20





)





(0.02





)









(2.93





)





(1.18





)





(0.16





)









-Diluted





(0.45





)





0.92









0.13













(1.22





)





1.16









0.16













Continuing Operations





1.23









1.12









0.16













1.69









2.34









0.32













Discontinued Operations





(1.68





)





(0.20





)





(0.03





)









(2.91





)





(1.18





)





(0.16





)













































Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net (loss) income per ADS





































-Basic





































Continuing Operations





68,632,052









68,301,401









68,301,401













68,786,862









68,273,154









68,273,154













Discontinued Operations





68,632,052









68,301,401









68,301,401













68,786,862









68,273,154









68,273,154













-Diluted





































Continuing Operations





69,020,191









68,988,933









68,988,933













69,213,748









68,907,531









68,907,531













Discontinued Operations





69,020,191









68,988,933









68,988,933













69,213,748









68,907,531









68,907,531



















































Non-GAAP net





(loss) income





per ordinary share







































-Basic





(0.15





)





0.31









0.04













(0.41





)





0.39









0.05













Continuing Operations





0.41









0.38









0.05













0.57









0.78









0.11













Discontinued Operations





(0.56





)





(0.07





)





(0.01





)









(0.98





)





(0.39





)





(0.06





)









-Diluted





(0.15





)





0.31









0.04













(0.41





)





0.39









0.05













Continuing Operations





0.41









0.37









0.05













0.56









0.78









0.11













Discontinued Operations





(0.56





)





(0.06





)





(0.01





)









(0.97





)





(0.39





)





(0.06





)













































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share





































-Basic





































Continuing Operations





205,896,157









204,904,204









204,904,204













206,360,586









204,819,461









204,819,461













Discontinued Operations





205,896,157









204,904,204









204,904,204













206,360,586









204,819,461









204,819,461













-Diluted





































Continuing Operations





207,060,572









206,966,800









206,966,800













207,641,243









206,722,592









206,722,592













Discontinued Operations





207,060,572









206,966,800









206,966,800













207,641,243









206,722,592









206,722,592

















































Note: The non-GAAP adjustments do not have any tax impact as share-based compensation expenses are non-deductible for income tax purpose.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.