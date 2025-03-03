Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Financial Results for Second Half and Full Year 2024 on March 25, 2025

Viomi Technology will report its financial results for 2024 on March 25, 2025, with a conference call following.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, a leading provider of home water solutions in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second half and full year ending December 31, 2024, on March 25, 2025, before U.S. market opening. Anearnings conference callwill take place at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time that same day, with details accessible through an online registration link. Viomi, which focuses on improving drinking water quality using AI technology, operates a high-efficiency "Water Purifier Gigafactory" to enhance production and promote water filtration adoption. The company aims to meet the global demand for cleaner drinking water while supporting a healthy lifestyle. For further details or inquiries, contact their investor relations team.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the financial results scheduled for March 25, 2025, signals transparency and an opportunity for investors to understand the company's performance.

The hosting of anearnings conference callallows for direct communication with shareholders and potential investors, fostering engagement and trust.

Viomi's distinctive “Equipment + Consumables” business model showcases its ability to innovate and adapt in the competitive home water solutions market.

The operation of a world-leading “Water Purifier Gigafactory” underlines the company's commitment to efficiency and scalability, which could enhance its market position globally.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of upcoming financial results without prior disclosure of pertinent financial metrics may indicate a lack of transparency, potentially raising concerns among investors.

The scheduling of theearnings callat 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time could limit participation from investors in other time zones, which might reduce overall engagement and feedback.

FAQ

When will Viomi announce its financial results for 2024?

Viomi will report its financial results on March 25, 2025, before the U.S. markets open.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 25, 2025.

How can I participate in the Viomi conference call?

Participants can join the call by registering online to receive dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN.

Where can I find the archived webcast of the conference call?

The archived webcast will be available on Viomi's investor relations website at http://ir.viomi.com.

What is Viomi’s mission regarding water solutions?

Viomi's mission is “AI for Better Water,” focusing on providing improved drinking water solutions using AI technology.

GUANGZHOU, China, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading technology company for home water solutions in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second half and the full year ended December 31, 2024 on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, before the open of the U.S. markets.





The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 25, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 25, 2025).





For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time.





Registration link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI15cd367c76a848efb1e451fe46778af3







Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the provided number, enter your PIN, and you will join the conference.









Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



http://ir.viomi.com



. An archived replay will remain available for 12 months following the live session.







About Viomi Technology







Viomi’s mission is “AI for Better Water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.





As an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, Viomi has developed a distinctive “Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading “Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.viomi.com



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







In China:





Viomi Technology Co., Ltd





Claire Ji





E-mail:



ir@viomi.com.cn







Piacente Financial Communications





Hui Fan





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



viomi@tpg-ir.com







In the United States:





Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



viomi@tpg-ir.com





