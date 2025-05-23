Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Receives NASDAQ Delinquency Letter for Non-Compliance with Listing Rules

Viomi Technology announced non-compliance with NASDAQ filing rules, plans to submit a compliance plan within 60 days.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, a leading provider of home water solutions in China, announced it received a letter from NASDAQ stating it is not in compliance with listing rules due to the late filing of its annual report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The company has 60 days to submit a Compliance Plan to regain compliance, and if accepted, it may receive an extension until November 11, 2025. The letter does not currently impact the company's ordinary shares on NASDAQ. Viomi emphasizes its mission of providing improved drinking water solutions using AI technology and operates a highly efficient "Water Purifier Gigafactory" to support this goal.

Potential Positives

Viomi has a clear plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rules by submitting a Compliance Plan within the 60-day timeframe.

The Delinquency Letter does not have an immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares, indicating that trading can continue without disruption.

Viomi’s commitment to technological innovation in home water solutions is highlighted, reinforcing its position as an industry leader.

The Company’s state-of-the-art "Water Purifier Gigafactory" enhances operational efficiency and supports the goal of promoting cleaner drinking water globally.

Potential Negatives

The company is facing potential delisting from NASDAQ due to failure to file its annual report on time, which could affect investor confidence.

The receipt of the Delinquency Letter indicates a lack of compliance with regulatory requirements, potentially signaling larger organizational or financial issues.

The need to submit a Compliance Plan within 60 days suggests that the company is under pressure to resolve significant reporting deficiencies, which may hinder its operational focus.

FAQ

What led to Viomi's NASDAQ Delinquency Letter?

Viomi received a Delinquency Letter from NASDAQ due to not timely filing its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

How long does Viomi have to submit a Compliance Plan?

Viomi has 60 calendar days from May 21, 2025, to submit a Compliance Plan to NASDAQ.

Will the Delinquency Letter affect Viomi’s share listing?

The Delinquency Letter has no immediate impact on the listing of Viomi’s ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

What is Viomi's mission statement?

Viomi's mission is “AI for Better Water,” focusing on providing better drinking water solutions using AI technology.

How does Viomi support water purification innovation?

Viomi operates a “Water Purifier Gigafactory,” optimizing efficiency and promoting breakthroughs in water purification technology.

$VIOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $VIOT stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GUANGZHOU, China, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading technology company for home water solutions in China, today announced that it has received a letter from the NASDAQ Stock Market, dated May 21, 2025 (the “Delinquency Letter”), notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it did not timely file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “2024 Annual Report”).





In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Delinquency Letter to submit a plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rules (the “Compliance Plan”). If NASDAQ accepts the Compliance Plan, NASDAQ may grant the Company an extension until November 11, 2025 to regain compliance. The Company intends to submit the Compliance Plan within the prescribed 60-day period.





The Delinquency Letter has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares represented by American depositary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.





This announcement is made in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.







About Viomi Technology







Viomi’s mission is “AI for Better Water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.





As an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, Viomi has developed a distinctive “Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading “Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.





