Viomi Technology Co., Ltd - Depositary Receipt (VIOT) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:VIOT) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.15% from the latest reported closing price of $2.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 70.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIOT is 0.00%, an increase of 400.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.86% to 2,998K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,007K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares , representing an increase of 14.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIOT by 145.07% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 378K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares , representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIOT by 133.33% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 240K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares , representing a decrease of 26.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIOT by 81.07% over the last quarter.

Point72 Hong Kong holds 218K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Barclays holds 183K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing an increase of 56.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIOT by 48.57% over the last quarter.

