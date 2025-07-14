Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Declares Special Dividend of US$0.0293 per Share

Viomi Technology announces a special dividend of $0.0293 per share, totaling approximately $6 million, to enhance shareholder value.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, a leading provider of home water solutions in China, announced that its board of directors has approved a special dividend of $0.0293 per ordinary share, totaling around $6 million. This dividend is set to be distributed to shareholders on August 18, 2025, for ordinary shares, and on August 21, 2025, for American depositary shares, with a record date of July 31, 2025. CEO Xiaoping Chen highlighted that this decision reflects the company's commitment to long-term shareholder value and confidence in its growth strategy, particularly following a successful business reorganization and the launch of innovative products like the Kunlun 4 Pro Alkaline Mineral Water Purifier. Viomi plans to continue enhancing its product offerings and operational efficiency while expanding internationally, aiming to support a shift in household drinking water standards and deliver sustainable returns to its shareholders.

The approval of a special dividend of US$0.0293 per ordinary share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The special dividend distribution, totaling approximately US$6 million, reflects strong confidence in the company's strategic direction and operational turnaround.

The launch of the Kunlun 4 Pro Alkaline Mineral Water Purifier positions Viomi to lead advancements in household drinking water standards.

The company's focus on innovation and expansion into global markets highlights its potential for sustained long-term growth in the home water solutions sector.

The special dividend of US$0.0293 per ordinary share may indicate that the company is facing cash flow issues, as it could be utilizing excess cash to appease shareholders instead of reinvesting in growth opportunities.

The mention of various forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, which could concern investors about the reliability of its strategic direction and growth potential.

The ongoing challenges in the global IoT-enabled smart home market and competition could suggest potential difficulties in maintaining market share and achieving projected growth targets.

What is the amount of the special dividend announced by Viomi?

The special dividend is US$0.0293 per ordinary share and US$0.0880 per American depositary share.

When will the special dividend be paid to shareholders?

The special dividend is expected to be paid on or around August 18, 2025, for ordinary shares, and August 21, 2025, for ADS holders.

What is Viomi's focus in its business strategy?

Viomi is focused on the home water solutions business and advancing its ‘Global Water’ vision.

Who announced the special dividend and what did they say?

Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder and CEO, expressed confidence in Viomi's strategic direction and commitment to shareholder value.

Where can I find more information about Viomi Technology?

More information can be found on Viomi's investor relations website at http://ir.viomi.com/.

GUANGZHOU, China, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading technology company for home water solutions in China, today announced that its board of directors has approved the declaration and distribution of a special dividend (the “Special Dividend”) of US$0.0293 per ordinary share (US$0.0880 per American depositary share, or ADS). The aggregate amount of the Special Dividend will be approximately US$6 million. The Special Dividend is expected to be paid on or around August 18, 2025 to the holders of the Company’s ordinary shares, and on or around August 21, 2025 to the holders of the Company’s ADSs, of record, as of the close of business on July 31, 2025. The Special Dividend to be paid to the holders of ADSs will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement.





“We are pleased to announce the declaration and distribution of the Special Dividend, underscoring our unwavering commitment to creating long-term shareholder value and reflecting our strong confidence in Viomi’s strategic direction and future growth,” said Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder and CEO of Viomi. “Following the successful completion of our strategic business reorganization in 2024, we have sharpened our focus on the home water solution businesses and accelerated the execution of our ‘Global Water’ vision. The launch of our groundbreaking Kunlun 4 Pro Alkaline Mineral Water Purifier introduced mildly alkaline mineral water to customers, thriving to lead the shift in household drinking water standards from purified water to purified mineral water. In parallel, we have continued to enhance operational efficiency in the domestic market while expanding our global footprint, resulting in meaningful business progress. Supported by a steady business growth, we have achieved a turnaround in our operations, a key milestone in our development. Looking ahead, we remain committed to advancing product innovation, optimizing our service capabilities, and reinforcing our long-term competitive advantages as we strive to deliver sustainable, long-term returns to our shareholders.”







