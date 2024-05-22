Viohalco Subsidiary Overcomes Economic Challenges

Viohalco (GB:0QI2) has released an update.

Viohalco’s subsidiary ElvalHalcor reported a decrease in net debt by EUR 190 million and operational profitability with a-EBITDA at EUR 48.8 million for Q1 2024, despite challenging conditions marked by subdued global economic activity, inflation, and geopolitical crises. Sales volumes saw a slight increase, but overall sales fell by 12.2% due to lower metal prices, with profits after tax also declining compared to the previous year.

For further insights into GB:0QI2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.