News & Insights

Stocks

Viohalco Subsidiary Overcomes Economic Challenges

May 22, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Viohalco (GB:0QI2) has released an update.

Viohalco’s subsidiary ElvalHalcor reported a decrease in net debt by EUR 190 million and operational profitability with a-EBITDA at EUR 48.8 million for Q1 2024, despite challenging conditions marked by subdued global economic activity, inflation, and geopolitical crises. Sales volumes saw a slight increase, but overall sales fell by 12.2% due to lower metal prices, with profits after tax also declining compared to the previous year.

For further insights into GB:0QI2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.