Viohalco SA Shareholders Approve Dividend, Board Reappointments

Viohalco SA’s ordinary shareholders’ meeting on May 28, 2024, concluded with the unanimous approval of the annual accounts for 2023, distribution of a EUR 0.12 per share dividend, and the discharge of the Board of Directors and statutory auditor from liability. Additionally, the meeting saw the reappointment of board members, including Nikolaos Stassinopoulos and Jean Charles Faulx, each for a one-year term with remuneration in line with the approved policy.

