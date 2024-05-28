News & Insights

Stocks

Viohalco Approves Dividend Payment After Strong Year

May 28, 2024 — 01:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Viohalco (GB:0QI2) has released an update.

Viohalco S.A. announced the approval of its annual accounts by shareholders, including a gross dividend distribution of 0.12 euro per share, subject to a 30% Belgian withholding tax. Shareholders can expect the commencement of dividend payments starting June 27, 2024. The company, a major European metallurgical holding, reported a consolidated annual turnover of 6.3 billion euros in 2023.

For further insights into GB:0QI2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.