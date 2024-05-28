Viohalco Approves Dividend Payment After Strong Year

Viohalco (GB:0QI2) has released an update.

Viohalco S.A. announced the approval of its annual accounts by shareholders, including a gross dividend distribution of 0.12 euro per share, subject to a 30% Belgian withholding tax. Shareholders can expect the commencement of dividend payments starting June 27, 2024. The company, a major European metallurgical holding, reported a consolidated annual turnover of 6.3 billion euros in 2023.

