Vinyl Group Sees Significant Investment from Real Wise

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd, Australia’s only ASX-listed music company, announced that Real Wise Group Holdings has exercised a further $362,376.73 worth of options, boosting its stake to 37.298% of the company’s issued capital. This move has brought in a total of $1.8 million in cash proceeds from option sales over the past two days, with the potential for an additional $1.2 million before expiration.

For further insights into AU:VNL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.