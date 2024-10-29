News & Insights

Vinyl Group Ltd Plans Major Share Issuance

October 29, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd is set to issue over 17 million fully paid ordinary shares in a new placement, as announced on October 30, 2024. This move aims to attract investment interest, with the shares to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. Investors may find this an intriguing opportunity as the company seeks to enhance its market presence.

