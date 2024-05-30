Vinyl Group Ltd Issues New Shares

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd has announced the issue of 500,000 new fully paid ordinary shares on May 31, 2024. The shares are unquoted equity securities, and the issuance is detailed in the company’s latest notification to the ASX under the code VNL. This move may interest investors as it could indicate growth or capital raising activities by the company.

