News & Insights

Stocks

Vinyl Group Ltd Issues New Shares

May 30, 2024 — 10:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd has announced the issue of 500,000 new fully paid ordinary shares on May 31, 2024. The shares are unquoted equity securities, and the issuance is detailed in the company’s latest notification to the ASX under the code VNL. This move may interest investors as it could indicate growth or capital raising activities by the company.

For further insights into AU:VNL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JAXAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.