Vinyl Group Ltd Highlights Growth and Strategic Vision

November 29, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd, Australia’s only ASX-listed music company, showcased its remarkable growth at its Annual General Meeting, highlighting significant expansion through acquisitions and organic growth. The company emphasized its strategic focus on leveraging synergies across its diverse portfolio of technology and services, aiming for profitability and solidifying its status as an industry leader. With a strong management team and a clear path forward, Vinyl Group is set to continue its transformative journey, enhancing customer solutions and delivering shareholder value.

