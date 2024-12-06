Vinyl Group Ltd Announces New Securities Issue

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd has announced plans to issue 50 million options under a new securities placement, as per their recent disclosure to the ASX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to raise capital and expand its financial base. Investors in the stock market may find this development significant as it could impact the company’s stock valuation.

