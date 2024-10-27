Vinyl Group Ltd Announces Major Securities Issue

News & Insights

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd is set to expand its market presence with a proposed issue of 111,251,715 ordinary fully paid securities and 50,551,747 options. This strategic move, announced on October 28, 2024, aims to bolster the company’s capital structure and strengthen its position on the ASX. The market will be keenly watching how this impacts Vinyl Group’s growth trajectory.

