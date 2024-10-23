News & Insights

Stocks

Vinyl Group Ltd Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 23, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd is inviting shareholders to its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in South Yarra, Melbourne. Shareholders are encouraged to attend or submit proxy forms to participate in the decision-making process, with all resolutions recommended for approval by the company’s directors. The meeting provides a platform for shareholders to engage with management and auditors, offering insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:VNL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JAXAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.