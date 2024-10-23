Vinyl Group Ltd Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd is inviting shareholders to its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in South Yarra, Melbourne. Shareholders are encouraged to attend or submit proxy forms to participate in the decision-making process, with all resolutions recommended for approval by the company’s directors. The meeting provides a platform for shareholders to engage with management and auditors, offering insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

