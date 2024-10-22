Vinyl Group Expands Vinyl.com into UK Market

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd, Australia’s only ASX-listed music company, has launched Vinyl.com in the UK as part of its strategic expansion into one of the world’s most vibrant vinyl markets. The move follows the acquisition of Serenade and aims to leverage existing UK infrastructure to strengthen its presence in Europe and position Vinyl.com as a leading global destination for vinyl enthusiasts.

For further insights into AU:VNL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.