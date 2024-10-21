Vinyl Group Expands Global Advertising Through Songtradr Deal

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd has announced a significant commercial agreement with Songtradr, Inc., expanding its global digital advertising reach. This deal will integrate Songtradr’s digital advertising inventory into Vinyl Group’s Vampr Ad Network, potentially increasing its U.S. advertising business scale by up to 20 times. The collaboration aims to leverage Songtradr’s vast audience reach of over 20 million monthly viewers to enhance advertising opportunities.

For further insights into AU:VNL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.