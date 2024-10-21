News & Insights

Vinyl Group Expands Global Advertising Through Songtradr Deal

October 21, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd has announced a significant commercial agreement with Songtradr, Inc., expanding its global digital advertising reach. This deal will integrate Songtradr’s digital advertising inventory into Vinyl Group’s Vampr Ad Network, potentially increasing its U.S. advertising business scale by up to 20 times. The collaboration aims to leverage Songtradr’s vast audience reach of over 20 million monthly viewers to enhance advertising opportunities.

