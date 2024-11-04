News & Insights

Vinyl Group Director Increases Share Holdings

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Joshua Simons, a director at Vinyl Group Ltd, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 250,000 ordinary shares through an on-market transaction, raising his total holding to 24,503,428 shares. This move reflects a growing confidence in the company’s future prospects and could pique investor interest in Vinyl Group’s stock.

