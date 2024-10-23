News & Insights

Vinyl Group Announces 2024 AGM Details

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29th in South Yarra, Victoria. Shareholders are encouraged to participate electronically, as physical copies of the notice will not be distributed, and voting will take place via proxy and at the meeting. The Board recommends voting in favor of all resolutions and urges shareholders to stay updated through the company’s website and ASX page.

