Vinyl Group Announces 2024 AGM Details

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29th in South Yarra, Victoria. Shareholders are encouraged to participate electronically, as physical copies of the notice will not be distributed, and voting will take place via proxy and at the meeting. The Board recommends voting in favor of all resolutions and urges shareholders to stay updated through the company’s website and ASX page.

For further insights into AU:VNL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.