Vintage Wine Estates (FRA:8HQ) Price Target Increased by 8.38% to 2.02

The average one-year price target for Vintage Wine Estates (FRA:8HQ) has been revised to 2.02 / share. This is an increase of 8.38% from the prior estimate of 1.86 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.00 to a high of 2.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 277.78% from the latest reported closing price of 0.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vintage Wine Estates. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 35.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8HQ is 0.01%, a decrease of 43.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.72% to 20,388K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 8,670K shares representing 14.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,550K shares, representing a decrease of 10.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8HQ by 29.42% over the last quarter.

WAAEX - Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 3,992K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,868K shares, representing a decrease of 21.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8HQ by 37.46% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 3,893K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,882K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8HQ by 21.56% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 3,835K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,296K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

