Vintage Energy Updates Cash Flow Amid Investment Push

November 05, 2024 — 10:04 pm EST

Vintage Energy Ltd. (AU:VEN) has released an update.

Vintage Energy Ltd has released a revised cash flow statement for the quarter ending September 2024, revealing a net cash outflow of $1.308 million from operating activities. The exploration and evaluation segment accounted for a significant portion of these expenses, with payments totaling $2.322 million. Investors should note these financial dynamics as they reflect the company’s ongoing investment in its development initiatives.

