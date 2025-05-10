$VINP Earnings Preview: Recent $VINP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$VINP ($VINP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $221,683,740 and earnings of $0.92 per share.
$VINP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $VINP stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GRANDEUR PEAK GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 283,765 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,857,513
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 259,569 shares (+2528.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,613,859
- UBS GROUP AG added 257,024 shares (+30.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,588,231
- SPX GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA removed 194,349 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,957,094
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 125,746 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,266,262
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 125,711 shares (+266.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,272,195
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 109,568 shares (+71.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,103,349
