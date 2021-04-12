Vingroup shares at record high on news of potential VinFast U.S. IPO

HANOI, April 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate, Vingroup JSC VIC.HM, rose as much as 6.97% to hit a record high on Tuesday, after sources said it was considering a U.S. initial public offering for its car unit that could value VinFast at about $60 billion.

