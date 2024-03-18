Vingroup sells 41.5% of its stake in unit Vincom Retail - bourse filing

Add details

HANOI, March 18 (Reuters) - Vingroup VIC.HM has sold 41.5% of its stake in its retail unit, Vincom Retail VRE.HM, to an undisclosed partner for an undisclosed sum, according to the company's filing to authorities.

After the transaction, Vingroup holds an 18.8% stake in Vincom Retail but the shopping mall operator is no longer a Vingroup unit, the filing said. The transaction is expected to conclude between this month and the third quarter of this year.

The stake was worth almost $1 billion on Monday, according to LSEG data, making it one of the largest merger and acquisition transactions in Vietnam in recent years.

The sale confirms a Reuters report in March last year that Vingroup was in discussions to sell its stake in Vincom.

The deal comes as Vingroup, whose businesses are spread across the real estate, resorts and automobiles sectors, is investing billions of dollars to develop loss-making VinFast VFS.O, its fledgling electric vehicle maker, and expand in the United States and other 50 markets.

Vincom Retail owns 83 shopping malls in Vietnam - a country that grew 5% last year and emerged as Asia's fastest growing economy. The company's shares have gained 9.4% so far this year.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Phuong.Nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.