Vingroup says to scrap smartphone, TV production to support car venture

HANOI, May 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC VIC.HM said on Sunday it is going to stop producing smartphones and TVs to channel all resources for its car unit VinFast, which aims to penetrate the U.S. market next year.

The conglomerate started manufacturing electronic devices in June 2018 and has so far launched 19 phone models and five TV models, Vingroup said in a statement.

"This is a strategic step towards the aim of making VinFast one of the world's leading firms in electric and smart vehicles," the statement said.

Vingroup has been scaling back smaller business units and has raised hundreds of dollars in domestic and international loans to fund VinFast.

The group on Thursday announced it had temporarily closed VinFast Australian office, which was launched last June, and moved all staffs to Vietnam.

VinFast plans to launch its electric vehicles in the United States next year, its CEO told Reuters. It is also looking at a possible share sale that could value it at $60 billion, and plans to sell cars in Canada and Europe. M1L8N2ML6X6

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen)

((haphuong.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.