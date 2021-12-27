US Markets

Vingroup names vice chair as CEO of its automaking arm

Shivansh Tiwary Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup JSC on Monday named Vice Chair Le Thi Thu Thuy as the global chief executive officer of its automaking arm VinFast.

Thuy replaces Michael Lohscheller, who will return to Europe due to personal reasons, Vingroup said.

Thuy, who will continue to serve as vice chairwoman of Vingroup, takes over as VinFast's chief at a time when the electric carmaker has been planning to go public in the United States.

