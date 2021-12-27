Vingroup names vice chair as CEO of its automaking arm

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup JSC VIC.HM on Monday named Vice Chair Le Thi Thu Thuy as the global chief executive officer of its automaking arm VinFast.

Thuy replaces Michael Lohscheller, who will return to Europe due to personal reasons, Vingroup said.

Thuy, who will continue to serve as vice chairwoman of Vingroup, takes over as VinFast's chief at a time when the electric carmaker has been planning to go public in the United States.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.