Vinfast's second-quarter deliveries jump over fivefold sequentially

Credit: REUTERS/LISA BAERTLEIN

September 18, 2023 — 07:27 am EDT

Adds first-half deliveries

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker Vinfast VFS.O said on Monday it delivered 9,535 vehicles in the second quarter, recording a more than fivefold jump from the first quarter.

It reported 11,315 deliveries for the first half of this year.

Vinfast's blockbuster debut on Wall Street in August saw its shares more than triple in value, but the company's small amount of publicly available shares has made the stock prone to volatility.

Its shares have fallen about 53% since debut and lost 2.17% to $17.15 in premarket trading on Monday.

Vinfast said it will report its second-quarter results on Sept. 21.

