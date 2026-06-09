VinFast's Q1 Earnings Call Focuses on Asia Growth & Reset

VinFast Auto Ltd. VFS used its first-quarter of 2026earnings callto push a forward-looking message centered on Asia demand, an asset-light operating shift and tighter capital discipline. Management spent less time celebrating volume growth than explaining how the business can scale with lower funding intensity.

That framing mattered because the quarter also brought another earnings miss, a deeper reported gross margin loss, and pointed questions on pricing, U.S. operations and spending. The call’s clearest takeaway was that VinFast wants investors focused on structure and trajectory rather than headline profitability.

VinFast Pushes Asset-Light Reset

Chairman Pham Nhat Quan Anh said that VinFast is entering a phase built on operational execution, customer experience and innovation, with the company shifting toward a more capital-light model. Deputy CEO of investments, Thu Nguyen Pham, tied that transition to the newly announced separation of Vietnam manufacturing assets.

Under the plan, VinFast Vietnam JSC would hold R&D, intellectual property, sales and after-sales operations, while VinFast Trading and Production would continue manufacturing in Vietnam. Management said that VinFast intends to transfer its interest in that manufacturing business to a buyer group for about $530 million, subject to closing conditions, with completion targeted in the third quarter.

Executives presented the move as a way to improve financing flexibility, sharpen capital allocation and keep management attention on higher-value activities, such as software, design and go-to-market execution. That theme set the tone for the entire call.

VFS Leans on Asia for Volume Growth

Thu Nguyen Pham said that first-quarter EV deliveries surged 61% year over year to 58,577 units, while e-scooter and e-bike deliveries skyrocketed 219% to 143,136 units. International markets represented 8% of EV deliveries, with Vietnam still the base of the company’s scale.

Management highlighted Southeast Asia and India as the main growth engines. VinFast said that it ranked as the number one battery electric vehicle brand in the Philippines, number four in India and number eight in Indonesia at the end of the quarter. The company also opened its 50th dealership in India and stays on track to double that footprint by the year-end.

Quan Anh linked that expansion to a broader structural shift toward electrification across Asia, arguing that higher oil prices and energy security concerns are reinforcing EV adoption rather than creating only a temporary lift.

VinFast Explains Margin Damage

Chief financial officer Anh Thi Nguyen said that revenues increased 41.7% year over year to $920.69 million, but the reported gross margin fell to negative 73.6%. The company said that the main distortion was a $192-million revenue deduction tied to the extension of free charging benefits through February 2029.

Nguyen also pointed to revenue deferrals on certain vehicle sales and net realizable value adjustments. Excluding those items, she said that the adjusted gross margin would have improved to negative 22.5% versus negative 47.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and negative 28.1% a year earlier.

Against that backdrop, the quarter still missed expectations. VFS reported an adjusted loss of $0.48 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of $0.31. Revenues also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion by 15.85%.

VinFast Auto Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

VinFast Auto Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | VinFast Auto Ltd. Quote

VFS Builds Around GSM & New Tech

Thu Nguyen Pham described the new GSM partnership as a demand anchor, with VinFast set to supply about 1 million EVs and 4 million electric scooters between 2026 and 2030. She said that visibility should support scaling and eventual cost optimization, especially in the international markets.

In the analyst Q&A, a Chardan Capital Markets analyst pressed on pricing and mix. Pham said that GSM historically represented about 15% of VinFast sales, but that proportion should rise this year. She acknowledged that average selling prices could decline 10-15% in the early stage as GSM volume grows.

Management also used the call to reinforce its autonomy roadmap. VinFast said that its Level 4 program with Autobrains and NVIDIA supports a phased path from Level 2+ systems to pilot autonomous vehicles in Ho Chi Minh City in 2027, with broader robotaxi ambitions tied to GSM and other future customers.

VinFast Defends Spending & U.S. Plans

The sharpest scrutiny in Q&A centered on cash needs, factory exposure and the U.S. business. Nguyen said that available liquidity was $2.6 billion as of March 31, while first-quarter capital spending was $198 million. She later said that the 2026 CapEx and R&D are expected to run at $300-$400 million per quarter.

When a Cantor Fitzgerald analyst asked about the North Carolina facility and related litigation, management declined to discuss specifics but said VinFast remains committed to the U.S. market. Investor relations vice president, Amandae Baey, later added that the current inventory is still supporting U.S. deliveries, even without recent new imports.

Baey also said that North America and Europe should represent only a modest share of the total volume this year, though VinFast still plans to expand its dealer network in states like California, Florida, Texas and North Carolina, and bring next-generation vehicles to the U.S. market.

VFS Leaves Narrower Strategic Message

The call left a narrower message than a typical EV growth pitch. Management emphasized that VinFast is trying to pair rising Asia volumes with a simpler structure, better demand visibility and less capital intensity.

That posture was disciplined rather than expansive. Executives repeatedly framed profitability improvement around cost control, mix, operating leverage and the manufacturing reorganization, while treating the United States and Europe as secondary to the company’s current growth markets.

Zacks Signals Caution on VinFast

VFS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), alongside a Value Score of F, a Growth Score of C, a Momentum Score of A and a VGM Score of D. Under the Zacks framework, Style Scores work best as complements to the Zacks Rank, with stronger combinations typically coming from Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) stocks that also carry A or B scores.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

That leaves the stock with a mixed signal set. Strong momentum stands out, but the weaker Value and VGM grades and the unfavorable Zacks Rank point to less attractive near-term odds under the Zacks system. That ranking can change as earnings estimate revisions adjust after the quarter.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.