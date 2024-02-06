News & Insights

VinFast recalls nearly 6,000 units in Vietnam to replace switch

February 06, 2024 — 03:34 am EST

HANOI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast VFS.O is recalling nearly 6,000 of its VF 5 cars sold in the domestic market to replace the combination switch, the company said on Tuesday.

The vehicles being recalled were manufactured from March to December last year, it said in a statement, adding only one vehicle sold on the market was recorded with the switch error and no incidents have occurred.

VinFast discovered during tests that the front lights on some VF 5 Plus vehicles, which are available only in Vietnam, are turned off if the driver pulls the combination switch strongly to turn on the ignition, the EV maker said.

The problem was with a control circuit board design error from the component supplier, it added.

VinFast, which made its Nasdaq debut last August delivered nearly 35,000 cars in 2023, below its target of at least 40,000 units.

The deliveries in the last three months of 2023, however, increased 35% against the third quarter to 13,513 units, the company has said.

