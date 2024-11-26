VinFast EV Deliveries Increase In Q3

(RTTNews) - VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) on Tuesday announced that the company delivered 21,912 electric vehicles in the third quarter, which was 115 percent higher than last year's deliveries.

The company also reported a loss of VND13.3 million, equivalent to $550 million in the third quarter, representing a decrease of 14.8 percent from the previous year.

Revenue rose 49.3 percent, to VND12.3 million, equal to $11.6 million, in the quarter.

Currently, VinFast's stock is trading at $3.97, up 1.14 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.