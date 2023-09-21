News & Insights

US Markets
VFS

VinFast discloses revenue surge in first report since blockbuster debut

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

September 21, 2023 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Adds net loss in the third paragraph, background on deliveries in paragraph 5

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker VinFast VFS.O on Thursday reported a 131.2% rise in revenue in its first quarterly report since going public in August on higher deliveries to domestic customers.

The company posted revenue of 7.95 trillion Vietnamese dong ($327 million) for the second quarter ended June 30.

Net loss in the quarter narrowed to 12.54 trillion Vietnamese dong from 13.65 trillion Vietnamese dong a year earlier, driven by increase in delivery volume and cuts in its research and development costs.

The loss-making startup was able to garner a valuation of about $85 billion – more than that of U.S. automakers Ford F.N and General Motors GM.N – on its Wall Street debut.

The company delivered 9,535 vehicles in the quarter, recording a more than fivefold jump from the first quarter. Still, a large portion the company's revenue comes from sales to subsidiaries of its own parent company Vingroup.

($1 = 24,310.0000 dong)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VFS
F
GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.