VinFast Auto Stock Is Down 50% This Week. Is the Automaker a Buy?

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) has been stealing the show these past few weeks. The company was worth close to $190 billion at the start of the week, making it the third-most valuable carmaker in the world. Since Monday, the stock is down 50%, and more pain might be on the horizon. In this video, I explain why this stock has soared, why it is crashing, and why I'm not touching it (yet).

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Aug. 29, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 30, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than VinFast Auto Ltd.

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and VinFast Auto Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 28, 2023

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.