VinFast Auto starts delivery of VF 9 all-electric SUV in U.S.

VinFast Auto (VFS) has officially commenced delivery of its flagship VF 9 all-electric, 7-passenger, 3-row SUV to U.S. customers, the company announced. “Beginning in November, the VF 9 will be available for delivery across VinFast’s retail store network in California and through its dealerships, with prices starting at $69,800 for the Eco version and $73,800 for the Plus version. The first VF 9 customers received their vehicles during a customer event at VinFast’s Los Angeles headquarters,” the company stated.
