News & Insights

Markets
VFS

VinFast Auto Posts Gross Loss In FY23

February 22, 2024 — 09:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) posted a gross loss of $551.6 million in fiscal 2023. Loss per share was $1.04 compared to a loss of $0.91. The company delivered a total of 34,855 electric vehicles, a 374% increase compared to the previous year. Total revenues were $1.20 billion, an increase of 91% from 2022.

Fourth quarter gross loss was $174.9 million. Loss per share was $0.28, flat with prior year. Revenue was $437 million, an increase of 133% year-over-year.

VinFast targets delivery of 100,000 vehicles in fiscal 2024.

VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, and Vietnam's leading electric automotive manufacturer.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.