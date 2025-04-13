VINFAST AUTO Earnings Preview: Recent $VFS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

VINFAST AUTO ($VFS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $596,844,016 and earnings of -$0.21 per share.
VINFAST AUTO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of VINFAST AUTO stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 414,141 shares (+252.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,668,988
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 377,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,520,116
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 342,191 shares (+2786.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,379,029
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 247,948 shares (-88.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $999,230
- UBS GROUP AG added 217,918 shares (+8092.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $878,209
- MITSUBISHI UFJ ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. added 148,957 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $600,296
- SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC removed 68,386 shares (-69.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $275,595
