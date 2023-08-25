News & Insights

VinFast Auto Continues To Surge

(RTTNews) - VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) shares are gaining more than 21 percent on Friday morning, continuing a bullish trend since its U.S. listing. After completing business combination with Black Space Acquisition Co. the Vietnamese electric vehicle company rang the opening bell on Nasdaq on August 15.

Currently, shares are at $59.67, up 21.51 percent from the previous close of $49.00 on a volume of 3,979,531.

