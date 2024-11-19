News & Insights

VinFast Auto begins Canadian deliveries of VF 9 all-electric SUV

November 19, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

VinFast Auto (VFS) has officially commenced delivery of its flagship VF 9 all-electric, 7-passenger, 3-row dual motor all-wheel drive SUV to Canadian customers. The vehicle offers an EPA-estimated range of 518 kilometres for the Eco model and 462 kilometres for the Plus model.

