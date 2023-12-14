News & Insights

Vinda Int'l gets $3.35 bln bid from Indonesian billionaire Tanoto-run fund

December 14, 2023 — 07:14 pm EST

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Vinda International 3331.HK said on Friday Indonesian billionaire Sukanto Tanoto-owned Royal Golden Eagle has made an offer to acquire the tissue and diaper maker for a maximum HK$26.13 billion ($3.35 billion).

Vinda had confirmed last month that its parent company Essity AB ESSITYa.ST held preliminary discussions with a number of third parties for a sale of the Swedish company's majority stake in Vinda.

Essity said in a separate statement that it supports the offer and has signed an undertaking to accept the offer for all of its 51.59% shareholding in Vinda.

The buyout offer is expected to generate cash proceeds to Essity of about HK$15 billion.

($1 = 7.8066 Hong Kong dollars)

