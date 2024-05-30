News & Insights

Vinda International Schedules 2024 AGM

May 30, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Vinda International Holdings (HK:3331) has released an update.

Vinda International Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in Kowloon, Hong Kong, on June 21, 2024. Shareholders will review the company’s 2023 audited financial statements, re-elect directors, and re-appoint auditors. The company also facilitates proxy attendance and voting for shareholders unable to be present.

