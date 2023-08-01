Vinda International Holdings (HKEX:3331) Price Target Decreased by 11.10% to 21.53

The average one-year price target for Vinda International Holdings (HKEX:3331) has been revised to 21.53 / share. This is an decrease of 11.10% from the prior estimate of 24.21 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.24 to a high of 29.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.38% from the latest reported closing price of 15.90 / share.

Vinda International Holdings Maintains 2.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.52%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vinda International Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3331 is 0.09%, a decrease of 10.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 35,229K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 4,300K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,689K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,455K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,444K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,403K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

