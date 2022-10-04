Vinco Ventures Names Ross Miller As CEO And Gabe Hunterton As President

(RTTNews) - Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG), a digital media and content technologies holding company, announced Tuesday that a settlement agreement was reached on September 28, 2022, in the Company's litigation in the State of Nevada.

Pursuant to the agreement, Ross Miller is named CEO of Vinco, to run the Company under the oversight of the Board of Directors. Also, the Company has appointed Gabe Hunterton as President of Vinco.

Miller currently serves as a County Commissioner for Clark County, Nevada District C. He previously served as Deputy DA, a criminal prosecutor for Clark County for major criminal offenses. He has previously served as CEO and President of BKB Global.

Meanwhile, Hunterton most recent served as President of City of Dreams Macau a flagship casino property of Melco Corp. He was Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Galaxy Macau one of the largest casinos in the world. He also served as Chief Operations Officer of StarWorld.

Additionally, the company said Lisa King and Rod Vanderbilt remain on Board of Directors. They will be joined by two new independent directors, Brian Hart and Jesse Law, filling two of three vacant director seats following the resignations of John Colucci, Michael Distasio, and Elliot Goldstein.

As part of the settlement of the litigation, John Colucci, former Co-CEO and Independent Director, and Philip Jones, former CFO, have resigned from their positions at the Company eliminating all ties with Vinco Ventures, effective immediately.

