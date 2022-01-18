Vinco Ventures Maintains Momentum

(RTTNews) - Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) shares are trading higher on Tuesday morning, continuing a momentum since January 11 after rumors of Cryptyde launch. There were no corporate announcement today to impact the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $5.15, up 26.54 percent from the previous close of $4.07 on average volume of 122,754,116. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.47-$12.49 on average volume of 23,905,080.

