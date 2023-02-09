Vinci's fourth-quarter profit jumps on traffic rebound

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

February 09, 2023 — 01:47 am EST

Written by Lina Golovnya and Dagmarah Mackos for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - French infrastructure group Vinci SGEF.PA on Thursday beat full-year net profit forecasts as traffic in its airports and on motorways continued to rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe's biggest construction and concessions firm forecasts a further recovery in passenger numbers in 2023 as the rebound from 2019 has been longer to materialise in Asia.

The company posted a net profit of 4.26 billion euros ($4.58 billion) for the twelve months ending in December, up 64% from 2.60 billion euros a year earlier, and above the 4.13 billion euros expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Vinci has previously said that net profit would exceed the 3.26 billion euros it earned in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.9311 euros)

(reporting by Lina Golovnya and Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((lina.golovnya@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.