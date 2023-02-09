Vinci's fourth-quarter profit jumps on traffic rebound

Feb 9 (Reuters) - French infrastructure group Vinci SGEF.PA on Thursday beat full-year net profit forecasts as traffic in its airports and on motorways continued to rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe's biggest construction and concessions firm forecasts a further recovery in passenger numbers in 2023 as the rebound from 2019 has been longer to materialise in Asia.

The company posted a net profit of 4.26 billion euros ($4.58 billion) for the twelve months ending in December, up 64% from 2.60 billion euros a year earlier, and above the 4.13 billion euros expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Vinci has previously said that net profit would exceed the 3.26 billion euros it earned in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.9311 euros)

