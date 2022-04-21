Vinci's first quarter revenue jumps as airport, motorway traffic rebounds

Adds detail

April 21 (Reuters) - French infrastructure group Vinci SGEF.PA posted on Thursday a 26% rise in first quarter sales, helped by more motorway and airport traffic as COVID-19 travel curbs eased across Europe.

Vinci's airports unit, which includes London's Gatwick Airport, continued to recover in the first quarter of 2022 but its sales were still down 27% from 2019.

"In Europe, the easing of COVID restrictions led to notable improvements in Portugal, France and Serbia," Vinci, Europe's biggest construction and concessions firm, said in a statement.

However, the group said its airports in Asia continued to suffer from border closures and ongoing restrictions, particularly in China.

Vinci's airport traffic increased threefold in the first quarter but remained nearly 50% below 2019 levels.

The construction business, which is the biggest contributor to group revenue, grew 14% year-on-year to 5.97 billion euros ($6.47 billion), boosted by the ramp-up of several large contracts.

Total group sales reached 12.85 billion euros in the quarter, beating analysts' forecast of 11.96 billion euros, according to FactSet data.

The group confirmed it expects net income this year to exceed its pre-pandemic level in 2019.

($1 = 0.9221 euros)

