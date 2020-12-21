VINCI's Australian Unit Seymour Whyte Wins €70 Mln Bridge Replacement Contract

(RTTNews) - French concessions and construction company Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) announced Monday that its Australian Construction unit Seymour Whyte signed a contract to build a new 349 metre bridge on the Kings Highway, above the Clyde River in New South Wales.

The contract from Transport for NSW - TfNSW is worth A$114 million or about 70 million euros. Kings Highway is the main road link between Canberra and New South Wales.

The contract involves demolition of the existing bridge and construction of the new one, including abutment works. The project also covers an improved approach to the bridge, wider lanes and shoulders, safety barriers, and landscaping works on the riverbank.

Vinci noted that Seymour Whyte previously supported TfNSW in design improvements to constructability and environmental outcomes.

Construction will now be carried out by working closely with stakeholders, including the local aquaculture industry.

The contract will focus on environmental outcomes, implementing control measures for erosion, sediment, biodiversity, and translocation of seagrasses on the project to preserve natural environments.

