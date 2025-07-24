Is Vinci (VCISY) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Vinci SA (VCISY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Vinci SA is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 87 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Vinci SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VCISY's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that VCISY has returned about 45.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 5.7%. This means that Vinci SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Weir Group (WEGRY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 30.5%.

In Weir Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Vinci SA belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.4% so far this year, so VCISY is performing better in this area.

Weir Group, however, belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #96. The industry has moved +14.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Vinci SA and Weir Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

