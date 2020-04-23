Vinci sees worsening revenue drop in the months ahead

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - Motorways and airports operator Vinci SGEF.PA said on Thursday its revenues would fall sharply in the months ahead, after sales remained stable year-on-year in the first quarter, boosted by the acquisition of a majority stake in Gatwick airport.

The French firm said revenues were flat at 9.7 billion euros, and down 3.3% on a comparable basis, when stripping out purchases.

Declining road traffic following the enforcement of confinement orders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, in France and elsewhere, weighed on its motorways business by the end of the first quarter, Vinci said.

Its contracting, construction and airports businesses were also hit by the pandemic.

