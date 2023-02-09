Vinci sees smaller growth in 2023 after annual profit beat

Updates with details

Feb 9 (Reuters) - French infrastructure group Vinci SGEF.PA on Thursday forecast a limited increase in 2023 revenue and earnings despite much higher financial costs, after its annual net profit beat expectations.

Europe's biggest construction and concessions firm said it expected a further recovery in passenger numbers at its airports this year as the rebound from 2019 has taken longer to materialise in Asia.

The body representing European airports, ACI Europe, had pushed back the expected full recovery in airline passenger volumes in Europe to 2025 from 2024.

"Barring any exceptional events, the group expects further increase – although more limited than in 2022 - in revenue and operating income in 2023," Vinci said in its earnings statement, adding it also expected a slight rise in net profit.

Traffic on Vinci's motorways should remain stable this year, the group added.

It posted a net profit of 4.26 billion euros ($4.58 billion) for the twelve months to the end of December, up 64% from a year earlier, as traffic at airports and on motorways continued to rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was above the 4.13 billion euros expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Vinci had previously said its net profit would exceed the 3.26 billion euros it earned in 2019 before the pandemic.

($1 = 0.9311 euros)

(Reporting by Lina Golovnya and Dagmarah Mackos in Gdansk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Milla Nissi)

((lina.golovnya@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.