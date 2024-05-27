VINCI Secures Renewal Of Road Maintenance And Enhancement Contract In Milton Keynes, UK

(RTTNews) - The city of Milton Keynes, located in Buckinghamshire, has again awarded the contract to maintain and improve its road infrastructure to Ringway, a VINCI Construction subsidiary in the UK.

The around 230 million euros worth of contract will run from September 2024 for an initial period of eight years, with two possible extension periods of two years each, VINCI said.

The contract will include all routine and seasonal road maintenance, safety inspections, emergency response and a variety of road improvements.

Ringway has been responsible for maintaining the town's 1,100 km of carriageways and 1,800 km of footways since 2014.

Ringway's long-term maintenance contracts cover more than 43,000 km of roads and 600,000 road equipment assets in villages, towns and cities in the United Kingdom.

