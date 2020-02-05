Vinci SA FY19 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY20 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French concessions and construction company Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) on Wednesday reported that its fiscal 2019 net income attributable to owners of the parent grew 9.3 percent to 3.26 billion euros from last year's 2.98 billion euros.

Earnings per share amounted to 5.82 euros, higher than 5.32 euros in 2018.

Operating income from ordinary activities or Ebit climbed 14.8 percent to 5.73 billion euros from 4.92 billion euros a year ago. EBIT margin was 11.9 percent, compared with 11.5 percent in 2018.

Consolidated revenue totaled 48.05 billion euros, up 10.4 percent from 43.52 billion euros a year ago. Organic growth was 5.4 percent with growth of 6.1 percent in France and 4.5 percent outside France.

Further, the Board of Directors has decided to propose a 2019 dividend of 3.05 euros per share to the Shareholders' General Meeting on April 9, up from 2.67 euros in 2018. The final dividend payment on April 23 will be 2.26 euros per share if approved.

Looking ahead, the company said it is going into 2020 with confidence despite the uncertain geopolitical context and limited visibility in terms of the global economic and financial outlook.

For the year, VINCI expects further growth in its revenue and net income. However, that growth is likely to be more limited than in 2019 because of the high base for comparison in both Concessions and Contracting, barring major new acquisitions.

